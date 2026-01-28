A Glade's Worth of Praise: Early Reviews are IN for Pixar's "Hoppers"

The hype is already getting bigger for the animated adventure

As we are not far away from the debut of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, we are learning that there are a number of folks who have already seen it! And not only have they seen it, they’re also giving their early thoughts on the film across social media.

In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel - a nature student - who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma - but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it. That’s when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry. While doing that she meets King George, noted by his tiny gold crown, who introduces her to pond rules and what it takes to survive in their world.

The voice cast also includes Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard). Some of whom are mentioned in the early reactions.



Our Own Alex Reif took to social media to share his initial thoughts, saying “Hoppers is a total delight - funny, weird, and heartfelt. Can’t wait to watch it again!”

Chris Killian said that the movie “might be the funniest Pixar movie to date” before commenting on the vocal performances of Jon Hamm who is “hilariously slimy as Major Jerry” and “Meryl Streep is a scene stealer” before closing out his post before violating any kind of NDA.

Also leaning into the work of one of the vocal performances, Jace Diehl said that “Dave Franco’s vocal performance is a standout and unrecognizable,” referring to the film as a whole as “unhinged in the best way” before mentioning an emotional climax that only Pixar could do.





Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast shared that Pixar’s Hoppers “is packed with heart and absolutely hilarious. Daniel Chong and the Pixar Animation team have crafted an incredibly powerful story that celebrates our connection to the world and how our actions ripple through everything around us. It feels like classic Pixar and is sure to be one of the funniest and fuzziest films of the year.”





Shahbaz, also from The Movie Podcast, called the film “the most electric & funniest film of the year. It’s dark, daring, & packed with big swings that truly land.”





Daniel Howat said that Hoppers “leans into the sillier side of Pixar in the best way” adding that it’s “Pixar’s funniest movie in ages.”

@GeeksOfColor called the movie “an absolute hoot! A hysterical and incredibly clever charmer that feels fresh, original, and completely relevant right now! It’s pure Pixar punk rock, and the best original Pixar film since Soul.”





Hoppers arrives in theaters everywhere on March 6.