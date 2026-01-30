Hop in Early: New York International Children's Film Festival to Host Early Screening of "Hoppers"

The festival kicks off on Saturday, February 28.

Attendees of the New York International Children’s Film Festival will get a chance to hop into Pixar’s Hoppers early!

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that the New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF) will host a special preview during its opening night.

NYICFF runs from February 28 to March 15, with the special showing of Hoppers kicking off the festivities.

Directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers features voice performances from Meryl Streep, Ego Nwodim, Dave Franco, Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm, and opens in U.S. theaters on March 6.

The special preview gives audience members an exclusive week-early look at the film, which follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

The festival’s opening day will also include a pajama party and a red carpet event.

What They’re Saying:

NYICFF Director of Programming Maria-Christina Villaseñor: “We’re so excited to be introducing the unique magic of Pixar artistry, as shaped by Daniel Chong’s distinctive vision and wit, to a fresh generation of film fans. As we’re known for our world class animation slate, it feels fitting to be kicking things off with this highly anticipated new feature that promises not only to delight, but also asks us to consider how we value and respect each other across creature lines.”

Other Ways to See Hoppers Early:

Fans looking to experience a real Hollywood premiere can enter to win a chance to attend the LA premiere of Hoppers in late February.

Available for Disney+ subscribers as a part of the Disney+ Perks program, entry is now open until February 5th.

One winner and one guest will be flown out to Los Angeles for a 3-day/2-night adventure to experience the film during its premiere, transportation to and from the airport, hotel accommodations, and $100 cash.

Those looking to enter can do so now on the official Disney+ Perks website.

