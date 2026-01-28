Disney Pixar’s "Hoppers" Leaps Into the El Capitan Theatre With Early Access Screening

Be among the first to see "Hoppers" in Hollywood, complete with live animal showcases.

Disney and Pixar’s imaginative new film Hoppers is hopping onto the big screen at the historic El Capitan Theatre, inviting audiences to be among the first to experience the adventure through special early access and extended theatrical screenings, complete with live animal encounters before the show.

What’s Happening:

In Hoppers, science makes the impossible possible. Through groundbreaking technology, human consciousness can be “hopped” into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to see the world from an animal’s point of view. At the heart of the story is Mabel, an animal lover who eagerly embraces the opportunity, uncovering mysteries in the animal world far bigger than she ever imagined.

To celebrate the release, the El Capitan Theatre is offering an Early Access Screening along with a full slate of showtimes, specialty screenings, and exclusive ticket options for families, fans, and film lovers alike

Be among the first to see Hoppers on the big screen during a special early screening event on February 28 at 2 pm PT.

Guests will enjoy a live on-stage showcase of animals from the Wildlife Learning Center, bringing the film’s themes to life in a memorable way.

Tickets for the early access screening cost $23 and include one complimentary small popcorn.

After the film’s release on March 5, all standard screenings of Hoppers will also include the Wildlife Learning Center animal showcase before the movie.

Tickets for Hoppers at the El Capitan Theatre ar $25 for Adults and $21 for Child (3–11) & Seniors (60+).

El Capitan Theatre is also offering a “Pond Crew Pack” special ticket package that includes 2 Reserved Tickets for $33.

Book your tickets now via the El Capitan Theatre’s website.

More Hoppers News: