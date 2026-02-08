Upcoming Magic: Disney Hints at Ticket On-Sale Timeframe for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 is set to take place from August 14-16.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event returns this summer, and tickets for the popular expo are set to go on sale very soon!

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend yesterday’s D23 Spotlight event all about Disney California Adventure.

Celebrating the park’s 25th anniversary, fans got a look at the exciting development of the park as well as other exciting announcements.

Included in that list was new information on the sale of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tickets.

The biennial event returns to the Anaheim Convention Center from August 14-16, bringing fans from across the world together for an unforgettable event celebrating movies, television, and the Disney Parks.

Tickets for this year’s convention have not yet gone on sale, but during the presentation, it was hinted that fans should expect to have their credit cards ready in early April.

No exact date was announced as of yet, but keep your eyes peeled for more information.

Like always, D23 Gold Members will have priority access to purchase tickets.

It is likely we will get an event schedule around that time as well for those purchasing day tickets and not weekend passes.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will most likely be filled with parks announcements, especially with several large projects heading to the Disneyland Resort in the coming years.

Will we see more info about the upcoming Avatar expansion, the new Coco boat ride, and the two new Avengers Campus rides or entirely new announcements?

We won’t know for sure until August, but don’t miss out on having the chance to be in the room when it is revealed!

