Photos: New Construction Along Disneyland Drive Could Be the Beginning of Construction on New "Coco" Attraction
The "Coco" attraction was first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event back in 2024.
New construction spotted on Disneyland Drive could be the beginning of visible work on the new Coco attraction coming to Disney California Adventure.
What's Happening:
- During a visit to the Disneyland Resort today, we spotted some construction on the backside of Disney California Adventure across from the Pixar Place Hotel.
- Based on the location behind Pixar Pier, we believe this to be some of the first work taking place on the new Coco attraction.
- First announced in 2024 at D23, the new Coco ride will be filled with characters and bring the “skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology."
- Permits unveiled last year suggested that work was set to imminently begin on construction, although this is the first possible indication of such.
- Based on the concept art of the interior, the attraction will likely be located past where the parade gates are currently found, between the Incredicoaster and Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta.
