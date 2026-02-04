Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Courtyard Added to Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Options
Is this wedding party actually crying? Or is it your imagination?
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons have added a new wedding location option that's no doubt going to be a sought after one: The courtyard of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion.
What's Happening:
- Having a wedding on Disney property has long been a popular way for fans to begin their new lives together, and the newest location is none other than the courtyard for the original Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort.
- Those wishing to begin their wedded bliss alongside the 999 happy haunts who inhabit the Mansion can also bring up to 25 of their own corruptible, mortal guests for an early morning ceremony that will take place before Disneyland opens for the day.
- The wedding package includes a dedicated officiant, light décor, photography, and transportation to and from a Disneyland Resort hotel.
- The Haunted Mansion Courtyard wedding package is available to couples beginning in July 2026.
- The addition of the actual, original Haunted Mansion as a new location for Disney Weddings comes just a few months after the Disney Destiny's Haunted Mansion Parlor was also made a wedding location couples going on that Disney Cruise Line ship can now choose.
