New Pixar-Inspired Collectible Sippers Coming to Disney Parks

Toy Story aliens and Monsters, Inc. scream canisters inspire the latest must-have Disney collectible drinkware.

Disney fans, it looks like you’ve been chosen! Disney has just teased two brand-new collectible sippers coming soon to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and they are sure to be must-haves for fans of Pixar fun.

What’s Happening:

The first sipper, shaped like one of these adorable aliens from Toy Story is perfect for anyone who’s ever dreamed of joining the Pizza Planet crew.

The second sipper takes a screaming twist from Monsters, Inc., designed to resemble a scream canister straight from the iconic doors of Monstropolis.

Both of these sippers were previewed last year at Destination D23, and use Disney imagination into a collectible beverage experience you won’t want to miss.

Both sippers are perfect for collecting, showing off on social media, or enjoying your favorite Disney beverage in, and since they’re available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, fans on either coast can join in the fun.

Disney teased the sippers on social media. While specific release dates haven’t been announced, fans can keep an eye on Disney Parks social channels and official merchandise updates for the latest details.

Once released, the new Pixar-inspired sippers will be available at select food and beverage locations across both Disney parks. Collectors and Disney snack lovers alike should be ready to act fast, as these highly anticipated sippers are expected to be in high demand.

More Disney Parks News: