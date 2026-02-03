Let's Play Ball! Check Out the New Walt Disney World Disney Princess Baseball Jerseys

Almost exactly one year ago, Walt Disney World launched a set of Disney Princess-themed baseball jerseys. And now, fans can shop a new collection of the sporty apparel themed to other popular princesses.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new set of Disney Princess-inspired baseball jerseys.

Last year, Disney released a set honoring Cinderella, Moana, Aurora, and Ariel, and now we have new variations inspired by four other princesses!

The sporty button up design displays “Walt Disney World" across the front with varying designs and colors for each character.

Showcasing Jasmine, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel, each jersey has the characters name on the back as well as the year the films were released.

The designs also feature some fun iconography from each of their respective films.

Each jersey retails for $79.99, up $5 from last year's releases.

Let’s take a look at each of the designs.

Jasmine

Belle

Tiana

Rapunzel

These designs are not currently available on Disney Store, so you’ll need to make your way to Walt Disney World if you want to pick these up!

