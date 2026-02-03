Photos: New Polynesian Village Resort Trash Can Candy Container Arrives at Disney Springs

Disney Parks fans know there’s no collectible quite as iconic or oddly beloved as a Disney trash can. Now, that fandom favorite is getting a tropical twist. Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs has debuted a brand-new Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort–inspired trash can candy container.

Available exclusively at Candy Cauldron, the new Polynesian Village Resort trash can candy container channels the laid-back, island-inspired aesthetic of the classic Walt Disney World resort. It joins Disney’s growing lineup of playful park-style trash can collectibles, now with a tropical flair that feels right at home among Disney Springs’ shopping and dining offerings.

The container is priced at $14.99, with the purchase of ¼ lb or more of bulk candy. Bulk candy at Candy Cauldron is priced at $3.75 per ¼ lb, and guests can mix and match from a colorful selection of sweets, including Assorted Jelly Belly flavors, Mike and Ikes, Mini Jawbreakers, and more classic candy favorites.

Whether you’re filling your new trash can with nostalgic treats or creating the ultimate custom mix, it’s an easy way to turn a candy stop into a collectible moment.

Even better? The fan-favorite Fantasyland trash can container is still available, giving guests two charming designs to choose from during their next sugar-filled stop.

