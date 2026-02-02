Step Into the Speakeasy: Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs to Host One-Night-Only Bootlegger’s Dinner
Código 1530 tequila pairings, a three-course menu, and Prohibition-era flair await guests on February 12, 2026.
For one night only, Enzo’s Hideaway in Disney Springs is turning back the clock, unlocking the cellar doors, and inviting guests into a lavish Prohibition-era escape where bold flavors, and craft cocktails take center stage.
What’s Happening:
- On February 12, 2026, Enzo’s Hideaway will host its exclusive Bootlegger’s Dinner with two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., offering an immersive, speakeasy-style evening inspired by the roaring 1920s.
- Guests will be transported into a world of whispered passwords and forbidden indulgence, complete with a decadent three-course menu expertly paired with Código 1530 tequilas, starting at $102 per person.
- From the moment you step inside, the Hideaway’s candlelit tunnels and vintage ambiance set the mood for an unforgettable night of culinary storytelling.
- The evening opens with Midnight Rose, a refreshing and aromatic cocktail blending Código 1530 Blanco infused with strawberry pink peppercorn cordial, dry vermouth, wild rose water, citrus bitters, and a delicate micro bouquet. It’s paired with Insalata di Millefoglie, an artfully layered Italian salad featuring wild honey, whipped ricotta, walnut butter, radicchio, fermented citrus, tangerine oil, and crisp pane carasau.
- The main course leans into richness and depth with Black Pearl, crafted from coffee-infused Código 1530 Reposado aged in French White Oak red wine barrels from Napa Valley. Notes of mandarin oleosaccharum, dry curaçao, cocoa nib tea, coffee bitters, and agrumato tangerine oil create a sophisticated, complex cocktail.
- It’s paired with Bistecca con Crosta di Caffè, an espresso-rubbed New York strip steak served alongside silky pea purée, beef tallow, polenta torta, and aged balsamic.
- Dessert arrives with Golden Hour, a luxurious blend of Código 1530 Añejo, orange blossom chamomile tea concentrate, toasted coconut water reduction, wildflower honey, vanilla extract, and edible flowers.
- The pairing is a Crostata al Latte di Cocco e Crema, a coconut curd tart topped with whipped ganache, tequila caviar, and finger limes called and the perfect final note to a night of indulgence.
- This exclusive experience is limited in capacity and open to guests 21 and over only. Reservations are required, and spots are expected to disappear fast.
- If you’ve ever wanted to sip cocktails worthy of a speakeasy kingpin and dine like it’s 1926, this is your moment.
