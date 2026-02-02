Celebrate Soulfully: Check Out the Walt Disney World PhotoPass Offerings Arriving for Black History Month

The photo ops are available at all four theme parks and Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World’s Black History Month festivities, Celebrate Soulfully, are arriving with some exciting Disney PhotoPass opportunities you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

  • February is Black History Month, and Walt Disney World is jumping in on the celebration.
  • Filled with special entertainment, sweet treats, and more, Celebrate Soulfully invites guests to honor Black heritage, culture, and creativity through limited time offerings all around the resort. 
  • Announced on Instagram by the official Disney PhotoPass account, special PhotoPass opportunities will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs
  • Let’s take a look!

Magic Kingdom

Tiana (Near the exit of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure)

EPCOT

Soul (The American Adventure Pavilion)

Sleeping Beauty Floyd Norman (The American Adventure Pavilion)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Frozone (Located at Echo Lake and Pixar Plaza)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Antonio (At the entrance before the ticket booths, and in front of Tree of Life)

Disney Springs

Ray (Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs)

Tiana’s Place (Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs)

