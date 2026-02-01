Joe Rohde Shares Insight on DinoLand U.S.A. and Excitement for Tropical Americas in New Post

As DINOSAUR enters its final day of operation, renowned Imagineer and lead designer on Disney’s Animal Kingdom has shared thoughts about DinoLand U.S.A. and upcoming Tropical Americas land.

Today, February 1st, marks the last day of DINOSAUR and DinoLand U.S.A. at Walt Disney World.

While many aspects of the land, including Chester & Hester’s DinoRama and the Boneyard playground have been closed already, fans are currently taking one last trip to The Dino Institute and Restaurantosaurus ahead of their extinction.

Joe Rohde, a prolific former Imagineer who served as the lead designer on Disney’s Animal Kingdom, shared a post to Instagram reflecting on the land as it marks its final day of operation.

Throughout the post Rohde shares insight behind the design.

Rohde highlights the land’s sly, droll humor and its attempt to turn paleontology into entertainment.

He also acknowledged where the land failed, blaming budget cuts and a necessity to open quickly.

Countdown to Extinction, the original name for DINOSAUR, was created to balance out the ride lineup at the park, being more thrilling than the park’s other offerings.

Once the Disney animated film Dinosaur was incorporated into the attraction, the tone difference didn’t change, but Rohde acknowledged the thrill component of the attraction.

Additionally, he points out advances in dinosaur science soon outpaced the park’s representations, though full updates were impractical.

Through both a loving and critical eye, Rohde honors DinoLand U.S.A. and shares his excitement for the upcoming Pueblo Esperanza land.

