Photos: Blizzard Beach Marquee Receiving Extensive Refurbishment at Walt Disney World

The ski resort on meltdown is expected to reopen on February 15th.

During its extended winter refurbishment, Blizzard Beach Water Park at Walt Disney World’s main marquee sign into the parking lot is getting an upgrade.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted major work on the entrance sign for Blizzard Beach.

The sign, which normally features the Blizzard Beach logo against a ski hill backdrop with Ice Gator flying high adorned with skis and a floaty, has been stripped bare.

Check out the before picture for comparison.

You can also see that other aspects of the sign have received a fresh coat of paint, which look far brighter than the more sunbleached look of the sign above.

While Disney hasn’t announced any major changes for the sign, it’s most likely just getting a refresh due to weathering from the harsh Florida sun.

With just a few weeks until Blizzard Beach reopens from its lengthy extended closure, the sign should be back pretty soon!

Freak Cold Conditions at Walt Disney World:

While Blizzard Beach is designed to look like a ski resort on meltdown, Florida is expected to receive abnormally cold temperatures this weekend.

The Weather Forecast includes potential lows of 20 to 28 degrees, with windchills as low as 7-18 degrees.

The below freezing temperatures offer a rare risk of frostbite in the state, meaning gloves, hats, and scarves are highly recommended.

Saturday, especially, is expected to have strong winds, with sustained winds blowing at 20-30 MPH with gusts blowing as fast as 50 MPH.

If you need to brave the cold for a little magic, no one will blame you, but make sure you take necessary precautions when braving the below freezing temps.

