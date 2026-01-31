DINOSAUR (MCO’s Version): Orlando International Airport Honors DINOSAUR’s Closing Weekend with New Video

It’s fast! It’s a blast! It’s in the past! And this weekend is its last!

As DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom prepares for extinction, Orlando International Airport (MCO) has shared an adorable tribute to the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is gearing up for an amazing reimagining of Dinoland U.S.A. into a new Tropical Americas area, and a part of that transformation will see DINOSAUR and The Dino Institute shutter its doors for an Indiana Jones reimagining.

This weekend, fans are saying their final goodbyes to the nearly 28 year old attraction, and MCO shared a hilariously fun tribute to the attraction on X.

Recording their own airport version of the attraction’s script, a remote control CTX Rover can be seen racing through the airport as it races the clock to make it on time for a flight.

Popular phrases from the attraction, including the iconic “we’re not gonna make it, we’re not gonna make… you made it! I knew you would!” are referenced throughout the video.

While it’s sad to see such a unique experience close, DINOSAUR will always have a special place in the history of Walt Disney World.

For those looking to take a dinosaur-free trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Cold Weather Warning:

For those heading to the parks this weekend for DINOSAUR’s February 1st final day, make sure you bundle up!

The Weather Forecast includes potential lows of 20 to 28 degrees, with windchills as low as 7-18 degrees.

The below freezing temperatures offer a rare risk of frostbite in the state, meaning gloves, hats, and scarves are highly recommended.

Saturday, especially, is expected to have strong winds, with sustained winds blowing at 20-30 MPH with gusts blowing as fast as 50 MPH.

If you need to brave the cold for a little magic, no one will blame you, but make sure you take necessary precautions when braving the below freezing temps.

