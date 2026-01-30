Hop To It: "Zootopia" Inspired Carrot Cake Sundae Debuts for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This limited-time Judy Hopps tribute blends carrot cake, caramel, and ice cream into one irresistible waffle bowl treat.
A new sweet treat is hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and it’s one that Walt Disney World passholders and fans of Zootopia won’t want to miss.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can indulge in a limited-time Carrot Cake Sundae inspired by everyone’s favorite bunny, Judy Hopps.
- Blending whimsy, and plenty of sugar, this exclusive dessert is designed to celebrate the spirited hero while giving guests another delicious reason to visit the park.
- Available at Terra Treats from February 5 through March 15, 2026, the sundae is crafted as a tribute to the beloved Zootopia franchise.
- The Carrot Cake Sundae layers classic comfort flavors with playful presentation. Guests can expect vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce, roasted pecans, and carrot cake crumbs, all nestled inside a waffle bowl. The treat is finished with a birthday cake–flavored shell and a chocolate carrot topper, making it as eye-catching as it is indulgent.
- This specialty offering is exclusive to Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders and is available during Terra Treats’ normal operating hours.
- To purchase, Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID through the My Disney Experience app along with a government-issued ID. Valid theme park admission is also required, and guests may need a reservation depending on the date and availability.
- If you’re a Passholder with a sweet tooth looking for an excuse to plan your next Animal Kingdom adventure, consider this your sign: this Judy Hopps-inspired creation might just be love at first bite.
