Photos: New "The Lion King" Mural Debuts Near Disney's Animal Kingdom's Harambe Market
The mural replaces a different "The Lion King" art installation.
Near Harambe Market at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, fans will find a brand new mural honoring the hit film The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted a new mural honoring “The Circle of Life.”
- The Lion King, 1994’s hit animated film, has been a fan favorite film for generations, holding a longstanding place at the Walt Disney World park through Festival of the Lion King.
- The new mural, which is situated near Harambe Market, showcases characters from the film in a gorgeous geometric design.
- The highly stylized art installation is actually a really clever way to decorate a service gate, bringing extra magical details to the area.
- Funny enough, the new The Lion King mural replaces a previous one that featured Simba and Nala with “unaweza kuhisi upendo usiku wa leo,” which is the Swahili translation of “can you feel the love tonight.”
- Make sure you check it out on your next trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
We Have the Tree of Life at Home:
- A new succulent planter designed to look like the Tree of Life arrived at Animal Kingdom!
- Featuring a carved animal base and an array of live plants, it's an incredibly unique piece of merchandise you should definitely check out!
