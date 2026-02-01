Photos: New "The Lion King" Mural Debuts Near Disney's Animal Kingdom's Harambe Market

The mural replaces a different "The Lion King" art installation.

Near Harambe Market at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, fans will find a brand new mural honoring the hit film The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted a new mural honoring “The Circle of Life.”
  • The Lion King, 1994’s hit animated film, has been a fan favorite film for generations, holding a longstanding place at the Walt Disney World park through Festival of the Lion King.
  • The new mural, which is situated near Harambe Market, showcases characters from the film in a gorgeous geometric design. 

  • The highly stylized art installation is actually a really clever way to decorate a service gate, bringing extra magical details to the area. 
  • Funny enough, the new The Lion King mural replaces a previous one that featured Simba and Nala with “unaweza kuhisi upendo usiku wa leo,” which is the Swahili translation of “can you feel the love tonight.” 

  • Make sure you check it out on your next trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. 

We Have the Tree of Life at Home:

  • A new succulent planter designed to look like the Tree of Life arrived at Animal Kingdom!
  • Featuring a carved animal base and an array of live plants, it's an incredibly unique piece of merchandise you should definitely check out!
