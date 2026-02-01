Photos: New "The Lion King" Mural Debuts Near Disney's Animal Kingdom's Harambe Market

Near Harambe Market at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, fans will find a brand new mural honoring the hit film The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted a new mural honoring “The Circle of Life.”

The Lion King, 1994’s hit animated film, has been a fan favorite film for generations, holding a longstanding place at the Walt Disney World park through Festival of the Lion King.

The new mural, which is situated near Harambe Market, showcases characters from the film in a gorgeous geometric design.

The highly stylized art installation is actually a really clever way to decorate a service gate, bringing extra magical details to the area.

Funny enough, the new The Lion King mural replaces a previous one that featured Simba and Nala with “unaweza kuhisi upendo usiku wa leo,” which is the Swahili translation of “can you feel the love tonight.”

Make sure you check it out on your next trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

We Have the Tree of Life at Home:

A new succulent planter designed to look like the Tree of Life arrived at Animal Kingdom!

Featuring a carved animal base and an array of live plants, it's an incredibly unique piece of merchandise you should definitely check out!

