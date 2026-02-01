Photos: Take Home the Tree of Life with a New Succulent Planter at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Just like the real icon, the souvenir features tons of animal carvings.

Take home your Disney’s Animal Kingdom memories with a brand new living souvenir perfect for fans of the Tree of Life.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted a unique new souvenir Animal Kingdom fans won’t wanna miss out on.

Designed to look like the incredible Tree of Life, the new succulent and planter combo features a miniature version of the faux tree.

At the base, you can see tons of replicated animal carvings that move into the lush foliage that decorates the upper portion of the park’s icon.

Rounding out the top of the tree are an array of succulents!

Running for $54.99, this unique souvenir feels perfect for Disney fans looking for subtle nods to the parks in their home.

You can pick it up now at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Inside the Tree of Life:

Back in November, the Tree of Life Theatre opened a brand new adventure themed to the hit film series Zootopia.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! replaces It’s Tough to be a Bug and brings guests in on a Zoogether Day 4D adventure.

Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

