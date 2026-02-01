Photos: Take Home the Tree of Life with a New Succulent Planter at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Just like the real icon, the souvenir features tons of animal carvings.
Take home your Disney’s Animal Kingdom memories with a brand new living souvenir perfect for fans of the Tree of Life.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted a unique new souvenir Animal Kingdom fans won’t wanna miss out on.
- Designed to look like the incredible Tree of Life, the new succulent and planter combo features a miniature version of the faux tree.
- At the base, you can see tons of replicated animal carvings that move into the lush foliage that decorates the upper portion of the park’s icon.
- Rounding out the top of the tree are an array of succulents!
- Running for $54.99, this unique souvenir feels perfect for Disney fans looking for subtle nods to the parks in their home.
- You can pick it up now at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
Inside the Tree of Life:
- Back in November, the Tree of Life Theatre opened a brand new adventure themed to the hit film series Zootopia.
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! replaces It’s Tough to be a Bug and brings guests in on a Zoogether Day 4D adventure.
- Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
