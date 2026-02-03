Earn Cash Back Magically: Disney Introduces New Disney Inspire Visa Card With a $600 Welcome Offer

The premium Disney credit card delivers gift cards, statement credits, park perks, and year-round rewards for superfans.

If Disney is more than just a vacation destination and truly part of your lifestyle, a new credit card offer is designed to reward that devotion in a big way.

What’s Happening:

The new Disney Inspire Visa Card has officially arrived, bringing with it one of the most generous introductory offers Disney fans have seen, plus ongoing perks that can add real magic to trips, streaming nights, and everyday spending.

With a limited-time welcome bonus worth up to $600, the Disney Inspire Visa Card aims to turn everyday purchases into unforgettable Disney moments, from park tickets and resort stays to cruises and exclusive cardmember experiences.

New cardmembers can unlock $600 in value right out of the gate: $300 Disney Gift Card eGift sent within hours of approval, ready to use immediately $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months



That’s $600 toward Disney parks, resorts, cruises, merchandise, dining, and more—before your first vacation even begins. (Note: This offer is available to applicants who do not currently have the card and haven’t received a bonus for it in the past 24 months. The card carries a $149 annual fee.)

Beyond the welcome bonus, the Disney Inspire Visa Card is packed with ongoing perks that reward cardmembers year-round, including: 200 Disney Rewards Dollars after spending $2,000 per anniversary year on eligible U.S. Disney Resort stays and Disney Cruise Line bookings $100 statement credit after spending $200 annually on U.S. Disney theme park tickets Up to $120 per year back on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions ($10 per month with activation 10% off select merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and DisneyStore.com 10% off select dining locations at Disney parks and resorts most days Special Disney Visa–exclusive photo opportunities with Disney and Star Wars characters Cardmember-only limited-time offers throughout the year

The Disney Inspire Visa Card earns Disney Rewards Dollars on every purchase, with elevated earning categories that make it especially appealing for Disney superfans: 10% back on purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, and Plus.ESPN.com 3% back at gas stations and most U.S. Disney locations 2% back at grocery stores and restaurants 1% back on all other purchases



Rewards Dollars can be redeemed with no blackout dates toward Disney park tickets, resorts, cruises, shopping, dining, movies, and more in the U.S.

Planning a bigger Disney adventure? Cardmembers can take advantage of 0% promotional APR for 6 months on select Disney vacation packages and exclusive Disney Cruise Line savings on select onboard purchases and island experiences.

From everyday spending to once-in-a-lifetime vacations, the Disney Inspire Visa Card is built to seamlessly fit into a Disney-forward lifestyle. Whether you’re booking your next park trip, cruising with Disney Cruise Line, or just streaming your favorite shows at home, the rewards add up magically.



