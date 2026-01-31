Photos/Video: Paint the Night Returns to Disneyland After Holiday Hiatus

We can do this again right now!

Returning from its Holidays hiatus, Paint the Night is back at Disneyland, running through the remainder of the Disneyland 70th celebration.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, January 30th, the Paint the Night parade returns after the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort.

Paint the Night debuted at Disneyland for the park’s 60th anniversary celebration back in 2015.

Holding its final performance at the park, along with the grand finale of the Diamond Celebration, Paint the Night fans were quick to begin asking “When Can I See You Again?"

The parade later reappeared at Disney California Adventure during the Summer 2018 Season, albeit without the parade’s impressive Frozen float.

Due to the parade route’s height limitations, the resort debuted a The Incredibles-themed float in lieu of the towering ice castle.

As a part of the 70th celebration, the parade returned for the first time in 6 and a half years to the delight of locals and Disneyland fans alike.

During the Christmas season at the resort, the Christmas Fantasy Parade took the time slot from the nighttime parade, but it is now back for the remainder of the 70th anniversary festivities.

Laughing Place was in attendance for the entertainment offerings return and you can check out a full video of Paint the Night below

Disneyland 70th:

2025 marked a landmark 70 years of the Disneyland Resort, which arrived with the massive Celebrate Happy festivities.

Kicking off on May 16th, 2025, the Disneyland 70th celebration brought in exciting entertainment offerings, decorations, themed food, merchandise, and magic.

As we roll into 2026, guests will still have until mid-August to jump into the 70th anniversary festivities, including World of Color Happiness! and the “it’s a small world” projection show Tapestry of Happiness.

The last day for Disneyland Resort guests to Celebrate Happy during the 70th anniversary celebration will be. August 9th, 2026.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth for one more 70th Anniversary hurrah, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Resort: