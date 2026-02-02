Harambe Market Re-Opens at Animal Kingdom With a New Menu and Temporary Limited Capacity
The restaurant will re-open fully in a few days.
Harambe Market has re-opened in Animal Kingdom, albeit with a notably different menu than it had previously.
What's Happening:
- With DinoLand USA now completely closed as of yesterday, Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom needed more food options, which is why it's a good thing Harambe Market has re-opened, albeit with some caveats.
- As of today, Harambe Market is re-open with limited capacity, though the location will move to full capacity soon, on February 5th.
- More notably, as Laughing Place took note of recently, the eatery now has a very different menu from what Harambe Market used to offer, leaning towards more traditional American theme park-type foods for the most part.
- Gone are items like the Curry Dogs and multiple variations on rice bowls (including beef, chicken, lamb and shrimp), replaced by the likes of an Angus Bacon Cheeseburger ($13.99) and Chicken Strips ($10.99) now added to the menu. The other two main options are a Savanna Salad ($11.99) and the Harissa Chicken Wrap ($10.00), which do offer a flavor profile a bit different than the norm.
- These changes were made to account for the closure of the eateries located in the now-shuttered DinoLand USA, though no doubt some guests will lament the lack of several of the more unique options previously available.
- There are still several interesting drink options available in the Marketplace area at least, including Banana-Orange-Guava Drink ($6.29), Sangria ($15.50), Fiche Maji ($6.29) and African Wildflower ($6.29).
