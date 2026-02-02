DinoLand is Officially Extinct as the Area Gets Removed from the Walt Disney World App
It was fast, it was a blast, and it's now in the past.
Before February 1st even came to a close, the Walt Disney World app was updated to remove the now extinct DinoLand USA from the Disney's Animal Kingdom map.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, February 1st, marked the final day of DINOSAUR and DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- While many aspects of the land, including Chester & Hester’s DinoRama and The Boneyard playground have been closed already, fans descended upon The Dino Institute for one last journey back to the cretaceous period.
- After the park closed at 8:00 p.m., the My Disney Experience app was updated to remove DinoLand USA from the park map.
- Guests will still be able to cross the bridge towards DinoLand from Discovery Island, but will only be able to hang a left towards Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!
- Speaking of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond! – the popular show is no longer listed as part of DinoLand, but rather simply listed as being in the Theater in the Wild.
- Joe Rohde, a prolific former Imagineer who served as the lead designer on Disney’s Animal Kingdom, shared a post to Instagram reflecting on the land as it marked its final day of operation.
- The area is being replaced by a new Tropical Americas themed land, which will include new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over the former DINOSAUR attraction — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- As for the Encanto attraction, it promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- Recently, Cast Members from the park left their mark on a steel beam that will be installed in the upcoming Encanto-themed attraction.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
