Photos: New Marshmallow Wands and Pops Arrive at Goofy’s Candy Company

Disney fans, get ready to indulge your sweet tooth! Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs has just added some nostalgic marshmallow treats to its lineup, bringing beloved Disneyland favorites to Walt Disney World for the first time.

Among the new offerings are the Winnie the Pooh Marshmallow Wand, the Tigger Tail Wand, and the Minnie Mouse Marshmallow Pop. These colorful confections are perfect for anyone looking to combine a little whimsy with a lot of sweetness. Previously only available at Disneyland, these fan-favorite treats have finally hopped across the country, allowing East Coast visitors to enjoy the same iconic marshmallow magic.

Winnie The Pooh Marshmallow Wand - $6.49

Tigger Tail Marshmallow Wand - $6.49

Pink Minnie Mouse Marshmallow Pop - $7.49

These treats are part of Goofy’s Candy Company’s ongoing mission to delight guests of all ages with creative and playful sweets, from candy apples and fudge to chocolate-covered goodies, and now these whimsical marshmallow wands and pops.

More Disney Springs News: