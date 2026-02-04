Photos: Get an Expanded Look at the Newly Renovated Napa Rose at Disney's Grand Californian

After being closed for the better part of a year, Napa Rose at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. is finally re-opening this week, and Laughing Place has had a chance to check out the notable physical renovations the space has gone through, along with some of their new menu.

Though not everything is different, much of the interior has changed, including the attention-getting improvements found at the renovated bar, along with the addition of a new fireplace. There is also a newly renovated outdoor patio. It's a very inviting new look for one of Disneyland Resort's more high end dining experiences.

In his full review of the renovated Napa Rose, Laughing Place's Ben Breitbart had nothing but great things to say about the food, including the desserts prepared by executive pastry chef Jorge Sotelo and pastry chef Nubia Renteriaas And you can get a better look at some of those food and drink selections below.

During the early media preview, the incredibly talented kitchen, bar, and serving crew, led by culinary director Andrew Sutton and executive chef Clint Chin, were a friendly and welcoming presence.

As Ben wrote in his review, "Beyond Chef Sutton’s long-standing association with the restaurant, 100% of the Napa Rose cast returned following the nine-month closure. While the space feels new and energized, the cast remains its heart."

Napa Rose officially reopens February 6th.