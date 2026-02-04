Review: Napa Rose Returns with Fresh Fare But Familiar Feel

Ahead of Disney California Adventure’s 25th anniversary, Napa Rose, the culinary jewel of the Disneyland Resort, reopens with thoughtfully reimagined spaces and a refreshed menu. While the restaurant feels unmistakably renewed, the soul of Napa Rose remains firmly intact as it welcomes longtime fans back to an experience that feels vibrant yet comfortably familiar.

The redesigned walk-up bar and lounge offer an à la carte menu, creating an inviting option for a more relaxed evening. At the heart of the space, the iconic fireplace pays tribute to the restaurant’s connection to the park, adorned with ceramic tiles imprinted with leaves sourced from Disney California Adventure’s Golden Vine Winery, which is a subtle but meaningful nod to Napa Rose’s neighbor.

We had the opportunity to preview selections from the new prix fixe menu in the main dining room. For this inaugural seasonal offering, culinary director Andrew Sutton and executive chef Clint Chin designed a menu that honors Napa Rose’s legacy while celebrating its refreshed surroundings. As has been part of the restaurant’s tradition, the menu will change seasonally based on available ingredients.

Our journey this evening began with the restaurant’s signature mushroom cappuccino amuse-bouche, which is a beloved classic whose familiar flavors immediately grounded us in Napa Rose’s storied culinary identity. We then transitioned to a fish course to really get things going.

The second course featured American Wagyu, sliced medium rare and paired with grape mostarda. This slightly heartier dish served as a graceful transition deeper into the meal, adding richness without overwhelming the palate. Beautifully presented, the course highlighted the depth of the beef while its earthy tones harmonized seamlessly with the restaurant’s Craftsman-inspired décor.

The third course quickly became a table favorite. Sorpresine pasta with California crab broth and Pacific uni delivered the richness the earlier courses had so carefully built toward. The broth complemented the pasta flawlessly, resulting in a dish that was both indulgent and deeply satisfying. The only downside? Feeling mildly guilty for scraping the bottom of the bowl in an establishment as refined as Napa Rose.

For my entrée, I selected the swordfish with ancient grains, black lentils, and hijiki. The fish was cooked to perfection, while the grains added grounding, earthy notes that balanced the dish beautifully. Truthfully, the experience was so divine that my critical instincts momentarily vanished. Sometimes the highest praise is simply being too engrossed in enjoyment to analyze further.

Dessert, prepared by executive pastry chef Jorge Sotelo and pastry chef Nubia Renteria, featured an elevated take on a Valrhona chocolate bar with hazelnut praline. While these flavors wouldn’t normally top my personal list, the dessert was surprisingly restrained and became one of the evening’s biggest highlights. The experience concluded with a thoughtful parting nibble, which was two chocolates offering one final, elegant sweet note.

Although a traditional wine pairing was available, I appreciated that the team curated a zero-proof pairing for me, featuring non-alcoholic wines and sparkling teas. Each beverage was carefully matched and genuinely delicious. This growing trend across Disney dining allows guests who don’t drink alcohol to fully participate in the ritual and joy of pairings.

For those who did take on the wine pairing, it seemed to be well received. Our vegan tablemate appreciated the custom pairing that matched our meals instead of simply pouring the selections designed for the traditional menu. With over 13,000 bottles across 1,500 labels, there are many options to choose from whose curation is under the direction of wine director Patrick Kirchen.

For those who would prefer a cocktail, that menu is inspired by California itself, with names like “Bright Side of the Bay” and “Fruit Stand Off Highway 1.” There is even a map in the menu so you can see the locations that inspired each beverage.

Napa Rose holds many fond memories for me from the early days of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. So, when the refurbishment was announced, I worried the restaurant might sacrifice its earthy charm in favor of a more contemporary aesthetic. I was pleasantly surprised by the balance Walt Disney Imagineering struck by preserving the Craftsman style while ensuring the space feels fresh rather than dated.

One of Napa Rose’s greatest strengths has always been its sense of accessibility. Despite its fine-dining pedigree, the restaurant has long felt welcoming to guests who may not regularly seek out high-end culinary experiences. I’m happy to report that this remains a defining part of its identity. Much of that continuity comes from its people. Beyond Chef Sutton’s long-standing association with the restaurant, 100% of the Napa Rose cast returned following the nine-month closure. While the space feels new and energized, the cast remains its heart.

To those cast members: thank you for stewarding the jewel that is Napa Rose through its reinvention. We’re thrilled to have you back and look forward to many more memorable dining adventures ahead.

Napa Rose reopens February 6, 2026. Reservations may be made up to 60 days in advance at Disneyland.com or NapaRose.com.