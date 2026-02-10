Upcoming D23 Event "The Spirit of the Mexico Pavilion" Offers a Unique Tour Through an EPCOT Favorite
The event includes drink and dining experiences, along with gifts and more.
A new D23 Gold Member event will allow guests to experience Walt Disney World's ever-popular Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT in a new way.
What's Happening:
- Scheduled for March 11th, The Spirit of the Mexico Pavilion: A D23 Experience at EPCOT includes a private tequila tasting, an exclusive La Cava cocktail, a curated meal at San Angel Inn, and a selection of gifts to commemorate the experience.
- Details for the visit include:
- 12:15 - 12:40 p.m. ET: Check-in
- Will take place at the outside podium at la Hacienda de San Angel Restaurant, at the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT.
- 12:45 - 2:30 p.m. ET: La Cava Experience and discussion on the history of the Mexico Pavilion
- A private guided tasting with Tequila Ambassador Humberto Soto of six (6) premium agave spirits—ranging from blanco to aged tequilas, plus an artisinal mezcal.
- Also includes chips and guacamole as a palate cleanser, and a keepsake “Agave Connoisseur Club” pin.
- Guests will receive a commemorative tequila cocktail glass with the La Cava Tequila logo etched by Arribas Brothers.
- 2:30 - 3:15 p.m. ET: La Cava del Tequila
- Enjoy “The Aztec Eagle,” a D23 Member-exclusive cocktail at La Cava del Tequila. This beverage, created in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, pays tribute to a historical moment—when Walt Disney was honored by the Mexican government with the Order of the Aztec Eagle, during a visit to Mexico City in 1943!
- Guests will receive a stainless-steel beverage sphere with an Arribas Brothers-etched “23.”
- 3:15 - approx. 4:30 p.m. ET: San Angel Inn meal
- Guests will have an unforgettable meal with a curated tasting menu made just for this event, showcasing some of the restaurant’s most beloved and traditional dishes through the years since its grand opening of EPCOT in 1982, and tracing its roots even further back to a Mexico City culinary institution. Guests will select an appetizer, main course, and dessert from the tasting menu included in the ticket, plus a San Angel Inn margarita (as served in the original San Angel Inn restaurant in Mexico City).
- To commemorate the lunch, guests will receive a replica of the original 1982 San Angel Inn menu.
- Guests will also receive an event credential.
- The cost to attend The Spirit of the Mexico Pavilion is $349 for D23 Gold Members. Park admission and parking are not included, so guests must have a separate valid admission for EPCOT for that day.
- Given the specifics of this event, it's not a surprise that this is for guests who are 21 years of age or older with a valid government-issued ID.
- Tickets are now available through D23.com.
- As someone who spends a lot of time in the Mexico Pavilion on every visit to EPCOT, this sounds like a very cool experience... But given going on the attraction is not an included part of the event, I hope there's at least a healthy amount of discussion about the joys of Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros. It's important to pay proper respect to Donald Duck, Panchito and José Carioca!
