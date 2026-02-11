Hop in Early: D23 Announces Exclusive Gold Member Advance Screenings of "Hoppers"

Check out Pixar's newest original up to a week early!

D23 Gold Members can hop into Hoppers with special advance screenings throughout the United States!

What’s Happening:

With less than a month to go until Pixar’s Hoppers hits theaters, hype for the upcoming film has never been higher.

With early reactions describing the film as both incredibly weird and delightfully heartfelt, Hoppers is looking like it could be one of Pixar’s best original films in years.

Well, D23 Gold Members don’t have to wait much longer to see Hoppers with newly announced exclusive advanced screenings.

And, unless you are seeing the film at AMC Disney Springs or AMC Burbank, the screening is complimentary!

For those seeing the screenings at those two locations, each ticket runs for $18 each with processing fee, but also includes popcorn and a fountain drink.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13th, at 12PM PT.

Check out more details of the event on the official D23 website.

Hoppers hits theaters on March 6th.

Dates and Locations

These screenings will be taking place on February 28th and March 2nd!

February 28th

10 AM Local Time:

New York, NY – AMC Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th Street and Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21 – 322 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611

Washington, DC – AMC Tyson Corner 16 – 7850E Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA 22102

Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill 24 – 2121 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08802

Phoenix, AZ – Harkins Theatres N Scottsdale 101 14 – 7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Denver, CO – AMC Northfield 18 – 8300 Northfield Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238

Minneapolis, MN – AMC Southdale 16 – Southdale Center 400 Southdale Road, Edina, MN 55435

Austin, TX – Regal Metropolitan 14 – 901 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX 78745

10:30 AM Local Time:

Sacramento, CA – Cinemark Century Arden 14 – 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

11 AM Local Time

San Diego, CA – Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 18 – 10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126

March 2nd

7 PM Local Time

Orlando, FL - AMC Disney Springs 24 - 1500 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Burbank, CA - AMC Burbank 16 - 125 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502

