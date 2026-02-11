Hop in Early: D23 Announces Exclusive Gold Member Advance Screenings of "Hoppers"
D23 Gold Members can hop into Hoppers with special advance screenings throughout the United States!
What’s Happening:
- With less than a month to go until Pixar’s Hoppers hits theaters, hype for the upcoming film has never been higher.
- With early reactions describing the film as both incredibly weird and delightfully heartfelt, Hoppers is looking like it could be one of Pixar’s best original films in years.
- Well, D23 Gold Members don’t have to wait much longer to see Hoppers with newly announced exclusive advanced screenings.
- And, unless you are seeing the film at AMC Disney Springs or AMC Burbank, the screening is complimentary!
- For those seeing the screenings at those two locations, each ticket runs for $18 each with processing fee, but also includes popcorn and a fountain drink.
- Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13th, at 12PM PT.
- Check out more details of the event on the official D23 website.
- Hoppers hits theaters on March 6th.
Dates and Locations
- These screenings will be taking place on February 28th and March 2nd!
February 28th
10 AM Local Time:
New York, NY – AMC Lincoln Square 13 – 1998 Broadway 68th Street and Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21 – 322 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Washington, DC – AMC Tyson Corner 16 – 7850E Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA 22102
Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill 24 – 2121 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08802
Phoenix, AZ – Harkins Theatres N Scottsdale 101 14 – 7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Denver, CO – AMC Northfield 18 – 8300 Northfield Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Minneapolis, MN – AMC Southdale 16 – Southdale Center 400 Southdale Road, Edina, MN 55435
Austin, TX – Regal Metropolitan 14 – 901 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX 78745
10:30 AM Local Time:
Sacramento, CA – Cinemark Century Arden 14 – 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
11 AM Local Time
San Diego, CA – Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 18 – 10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126
March 2nd
7 PM Local Time
Orlando, FL - AMC Disney Springs 24 - 1500 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Burbank, CA - AMC Burbank 16 - 125 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
In Case You Missed It:
- Laughing Place was invited out to Pixar Animation Studios for a sneak peek of Hoppers!
- Throughout the event, we were invited to learn all about how the studio created the adorable, plush world of the upcoming original.
- For those looking to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of Hoppers, make sure you check out our recap of the event.
