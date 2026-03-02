D23 Brings Back Popular Guided Tours of Broadway's Historic New Amsterdam Theatre
This year, the event is open to both Gold and General Members.
D23 is bringing back a popular event from last year, offering tours of the historic New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.
What's Happening:
- D23 Members are being invited to step behind the curtain at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Aladdin on Broadway.
- The guided tour will take attendees behind the curtain of the over 100-year old Broadway theatre, where they will explore the beautifully restored architecture of the New York landmark as well as take a deep dive into the iconic Disney productions that have called the theatre home.
- Highlights of the event include:
- Exploring Disney’s New Amsterdam Theatre on a 50-minute tour with an in-house historian.
- Learn about the theatre’s history from The Ziegfeld Follies to Disney’s Tony Award-winning Mary Poppins.
- Walk across the stage and experience the theatre from the cast members’ perspective.
- Take a special look at the theatre’s props and costumes.
- Exclusive event pin
- The event costs $50 per ticket (+$3 processing fee) and is available to both Gold and General Members of the fan club
- Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PT for Gold Members and 11 a.m. PT for General Members.
- Dates and times include:
- Wednesday, April 22, 2026 – 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 22, 2026 – 10 a.m.
- Thursday, April 23, 2026 – 9 a.m.
- Thursday, April 23, 2026 – 10 a.m.
- Get excited for this year's event by checking out a theater lover's recap of last year's event.
The History of Disney and the New Amsterdam Theatre:
- The New Amsterdam Theatre is Broadway’s oldest theatre, opening in 1903. In 1937, the theatre was sold and retrofitted into a movie theater. For decades, plans to restore the theatre were proposed with all falling through. The New Amsterdam was falling apart. That is until March of 1993, when Michael Eisner decided to take on the renovation as Disney prepared to extend their magical offerings to the “city that never sleeps."
- Walt Disney Imagineering oversaw the renovation of the theatre, bringing it up to modern standards.
- Disney’s first Broadway production Beauty and the Beast was intended to premiere at the New Amsterdam Theatre, but delays in the project saw the highly successful show premiere at the Palace Theatre.
- On April 2nd, 1997, the New Amsterdam’s restoration was complete, with The Lion King premiering at the venue in November of that year.
- By 2006, Disney was ready to invite a new set of characters to the historic theatre. The Lion King moved to the Minskoff Theatre to make way for Mary Poppins, which ran until March of 2013.
- Just a year later, Aladdin would take Broadway by storm, where it currently still delights audiences to this day.
- For information about tickets for Aladdin on Broadway, visit the show’s official website.
