D23 X Street Food Cinema: Celebrate Several Disney Film Anniversaries this Summer in LA
There's nothing like the great outdoors (and a movie) to ease your soul.
This summer, join D23 and Street Food Cinema for several special screenings of fan-favorite Disney films.
What’s Happening:
- D23 and Street Food Cinema are hosting outdoor movie screenings celebrating popular film anniversaries during summer 2026 in Los Angeles.
- Events feature movies, food trucks, and special entertainment in an outdoor setting.
- D23 Members will be able to take advantage of several perks, including:
- Receive an exclusive themed event gift.
- Get a 30-minute early entry to the venue.
- Access a reserved viewing area before others.
- Full event lineup and D23 member perks will be available on D23.com when tickets go on sale later in spring.
Movie Lineup:
- May 23, 2026: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (20th anniversary) at The Autry Museum.
- June 6, 2026: Muppet Treasure Island (30th anniversary) at Los Angeles State Park.
- July 11, 2026: The Princess Diaries (25th anniversary) at La Cienega Park.
- August 1, 2026: Disney and Pixar’s Cars (20th anniversary) at The Autry Museum.
About Street Food Cinema:
- Street Food Cinema hosts over 50 events annually across Los Angeles.
- It combines outdoor movies with food trucks, live music, games, and community experiences.
- Founded in 2012, it has grown into a major entertainment and food event series in Southern California.
A Rare Look at ESPN:
- D23 is offering sports fans a highly unique opportunity to step into the Bristol, CT headquarters of ESPN.
- After checking in at the ESPN Welcome Center, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at popular ESPN studio shows and walk through hallways featured in iconic This Is SportsCenter commercials.
- Along with the campus tour, D23 members will have early access to shop at the newly redesigned ESPN The Store. You can browse unique ESPN merchandise, including the exclusive Bristol Collection, and pick up select items from The Walt Disney Company Store.
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