"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Raises the Stakes in New D23 Inside Disney Video

In a newly released D23 Inside Disney video, fans got an exclusive look at what’s coming next in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Featuring interviews with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and returning fan-favorite Krysten Ritter, the video teases a season that raises the stakes in every possible way.

What’s Happening:

According to Cox and D’Onofrio, Season 2 begins on a much more contained, almost claustrophobic scale before expanding into something massive. What starts as a grounded, character-driven story quickly builds toward a high-stakes, city-wide conflict.

“This season, we’ll see who runs the city,” the duo teases, hinting at a power struggle that puts Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk back on a collision course.

One of the biggest takeaways from the behind-the-scenes feature is the emphasis on character development. Showrunner Dario Scardapane (as referred to in the interview) has expanded the story's scope, giving more depth not only to the core cast but also to supporting characters.

Cox specifically highlights the emotional weight of the season, noting that many scenes required deeper preparation due to their intensity. Meanwhile, D’Onofrio hints at a standout moment in the finale, a powerful scene between the two leads that left a lasting impression even after filming wrapped.

After years of fan speculation, one long-awaited detail is finally becoming reality: Daredevil’s updated suit.

Cox revealed that the iconic look, complete with the classic double “D” emblem on the chest, will debut this season. While he never personally pushed for the change, he acknowledged that fans have been asking for it for over a decade.

Perhaps the most exciting reveal? Jessica Jones is officially back. Krysten Ritter reprises her role as the beloved, hard-hitting hero, and her enthusiasm is palpable. Calling Jessica Jones “the coolest character” she’s ever played, Ritter shared how meaningful it is to return to a role that resonates so deeply with fans.

More importantly, Ritter credits the fans for making it happen. Their persistent support and demand for Jessica’s return ultimately helped bring her back into the fold.

If there’s one consistent message throughout the D23 video, it’s that Season 2 is being crafted with fans in mind. From long-awaited costume updates to character returns and emotionally charged storytelling, the creative team is clearly leaning into what audiences love most about Daredevil.

With its mix of grounded drama, explosive action, and deeply personal stakes, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be a defining chapter for the series. Season 2 premieres March 24 exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the full D23 Inside Disney | Daredevil Season 2 video below:

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