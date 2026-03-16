Charlie Cox Gets Ready to Launch the Official "Daredevil: Born Again" Podcast One Week from the Show's Return
Continuing Disney's recent trend of accompanying podcasts, this new Daredevil podcast will offer insights into the creation of the popular series.
With the imminent return of Daredevil to Disney+, the masked crusader himself, Charlie Cox, will be hosting an all-new Official Podcast.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ and Marvel have announced that the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will be accompanied by an all-new Official Podcast.
- In fact, the show will be hosted by Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock himself), and will feature many of the show's stars, including Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and more.
- The cast and crew will dive into the show's brutal action and explosive drama in each episode of The Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast.
- Available in both video and audio formats, the first episode will drop tomorrow (March 17) at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, Marvel's YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere the following week on Tuesday, March 24. The first teaser for the new season was released back in January.
- Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season, with other cast additions including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.
- Fans can also rest easy knowing that Season 3 has already been announced.
- All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Mick Giacchino has reportedly been tapped to provide the score for the upcoming new Marvel series, VisionQuest.
- Disney has revealed the new poster for their upcoming animated series, Dragon Striker, this weekend, confirming its release for later this year.
- Seven months after production began, filming has now wrapped on Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- One of Hannah Montana’s biggest flexes is her massive pop star closet, and now fans in New York and Los Angeles will get the opportunity to step inside.
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