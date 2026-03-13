"Make Some Noise" with Maybelline: New "Hannah Montana" Pop Up Coming to Los Angeles and New York

One of Hannah Montana’s biggest flexes is her massive popstar closet, and now fans in New York and Los Angeles will get the opportunity to step inside.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel’s pop culture defining series Hannah Montana turns 20 this month.

For those who are either too young to remember or grew up under a rock, the hit show follows Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a normal girl with a pop star alter ego who strives to get the “Best of Both Worlds.”

With the help of her father Robby Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus) and her two best friends Lily Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oaken (Mitchell Musso), Miley finds herself in a variety of comedically tricky situations to protect her normal life from the drawbacks of superstardom.

While some lucky fans had the opportunity to attend the filming of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special late last month, Disney and Maybelline are teaming up to bring Hannah Montana’s iconic closet to life.

Thanks to ABC7 we have information on the exciting popup heading to Los Angeles and New York.

Attendees to the event will be able to shop a line of Maybelline products and take a celebratory Polaroid photo shoot.

From March 21st and 22nd, Los Angeles popular shopping center The Grove will host the pop up. On Saturday March 21st, hours included 12PM-8PM. Sunday March 22nd will be open from 11AM-8PM.

Los Angeles popular shopping center The Grove will host the pop up. At New York City's The Atrium at Ideal Glass Studio, fans can visit Hannah’s closet from March 28th and March 29th. The popup will be open 11AM-7PM Saturday March 28th. On Sunday March 29th, it will be open from 10AM-7PM.

The event is 100% free and will host fans on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Don’t forget to catch the Hannah Month 20th Anniversary Special when it premieres on Disney+ on March 24th!

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