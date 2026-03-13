Production Wraps on the Third Season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

The hit Disney+ series will be returning for its third season later this year.

Seven months after production began, filming has now wrapped on Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What's Happening:

  • The hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be returning to Disney+ for a third season later this year – for which production has just wrapped.
  • The show's official social media accounts revealed the news by sharing a photo of Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell, lying casually on what appears to be some type of large throne.
  • Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.
  • Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.
  • Two Star Wars alums and a newcomer also recently joined the cast.
  • In the meantime, all episodes of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the new season of adventures.

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