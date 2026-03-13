Production Wraps on the Third Season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

The hit Disney+ series will be returning for its third season later this year.

Seven months after production began, filming has now wrapped on Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What's Happening:

The hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be returning to Disney+ for a third season later this year – for which production has just wrapped.

The show's official social media accounts revealed the news by sharing a photo of Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell, lying casually on what appears to be some type of large throne.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.

Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

Two Star Wars alums and a newcomer also recently joined the cast.

In the meantime, all episodes of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the new season of adventures.

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