Hit the High Seas with the Trailer for Hulu's New Reality Competition Series "Love Overboard"

The new dating series, hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey, is coming to Hulu on March 26.

Get ready to hit the high seas with Love Overboard, as Hulu has released the trailer for the saucy new competition between sexy singles aboard a luxury yacht.

What's Happening:

Love Overboard invites you to step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love.

But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?

The cast of sexy singles looking for love aboard the ultimate luxury yacht was revealed earlier this week.

Hosted by Gabby Windey, Love Overboard premieres Thursday, March 26 with all nine episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ .

Thursday, March 26 Disney+ A special preview of the premiere episode will air Sunday, March 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC following the season premiere of The Bachelorette .

In addition to the trailer, key art for the new series has also been released.

More Hulu News: