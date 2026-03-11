Tommy Lee Jones Joins Season 2 of FX's "The Lowdown"

This marks the actor's first TV role in 37 years!

Oscar winning actor Tommy Lee Jones has joined the second season of FX's The Lowdown.

What's Happening:

Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones has joined the cast of FX’s The Lowdown for the second season of the acclaimed comedy from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo.

Jones joins previously announced Betty Gilpin (Glow) in the next season, which begins production this spring in Tulsa.

Details regarding Jones' character in new season have not been revealed at this time.

Some of Jones' best known roles include No Country for Old Men, Men in Black, The Fugitive, and JFK, among many, many others.

The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk.

Season 1’s cast also includes Keith David, with guest appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Killer Mike, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and the late Graham Greene.

The show is produced by FX Productions, and all episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Hulu has ordered a pilot from Severance producer Sean Clements and Atlanta's producer Paul Simms.

Hulu has given a pilot order to a new drama titled Durango, hailing from Eliza Clark, showrunner of Y: The Last Man.

The cast of sexy singles looking for love aboard the ultimate luxury yacht on Hulu's Love Overboard have been revealed.

Hulu is set to debut what they are calling a feature-length documentary thriller, titled #SKYKING, which will head to the streaming service following its premiere at SXSW 2026.