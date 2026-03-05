The Lowdown on "The Lowdown;" FX Adds Betty Gilpin to Season 2 of the Hit Drama

Catch the first season now on Hulu!

As FX’s The Lowdown heads towards Season 2, Betty Gilpin is the first major casting announcement made for the upcoming season.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Death by Lightning and G.L.O.W. star Betty Gilpin has joined the cast FX’s The Lowdown for its upcoming second season.

She is set to play Ginger, starring alongside Ethan Hawke.

The Lowdown Season 1 follows Lee Raybon, a gritty citizen journalist in Tuglsa played by Ethan Hawke, who calls himself a “truthstorian” and investigates corruption in the city.

After Lee publishes an expose on the Washberg family, Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson) dies in a mysterious suicide leading him into a dangerous investigation.

Season 1’s cast also includes Keith David, with guest appearances by Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Killer Mike, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and the late Graham Greene.

The drama was renewed for Season 2 in January, with production scheduled to begin in Tulsa in spring.

The Lowdown was created by Sterlin Harjo, who also wrote and directed several episodes and executive produces alongside Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.

The show is produced by FX Productions, and all episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

