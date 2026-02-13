Production Begins on Next Season of Hit Series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia"

The series is one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history.

While we've known that the next season was coming for quite some time, we now know that the 18th season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia is now in production.

What’s Happening:

A new post from Rob Mac, one of the creators behind the hit FXX series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, teases that production on the 18th season of the series has begun.

The lone picture features a stovetop, where a clapboard with the show’s details featured on it, with a caption from Mac that reads, “Back in the kitchen."

For 17 seasons, fans have been engrossed by “The Gang” and their world of Paddy’s Pub and beyond, following these five morally bankrupt friends in the city of Philadelphia.

Starring Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, the clapboard also insinuates that Todd Bierman will be a director for the upcoming season.

While the show started as a bit of a scrappy cult comedy, it is now one of the most respected and long-running sitcoms in television history.

The series is filled with satire that has no limits, and commits to keeping those characters the way fans love them - read: there is no real growth there.

While she wasn’t a main character, she was a recurring one - actress Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie’s Mom in the show, passed away in early 2025, and as such will not be featured in the new season.

There is no current timeline revealed for when the 18th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will debut.

In the meantime, you can catch the entire series streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.