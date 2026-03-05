"Disinherited:" FX Orders New Drama Series from Emmy Winner Peter Gould

No release timeframe has been announced.

FX and Hulu have announced that they have ordered a new drama series from Emmy Award winner Peter Gould and T-Street.

FX has ordered the new drama series Disinherited to series for FX and Hulu.

The show is created by Peter Gould, the Emmy Award–winning co-creator of Better Call Saul, and produced with T-Street.

The series stars Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen as sisters who receive an unexpected inheritance that pulls them into a world of generational wealth and hidden crimes.

The pilot also featured Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Higginbotham.

Gould directed the pilot and serves as executive producer alongside Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue.

Gould previously worked as a writer and producer on Breaking Bad and wrote the HBO film Too Big to Fail.

T-Street, founded by Johnson and Bergman in 2019, also produces projects including the Emmy-nominated series Poker Face and Three Body Problem.

Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment: “Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX. With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the center of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David vs. Goliath story unfold.”

Today, March 4th, we reported that Jamie Lee Curtis had shared that FX's The Bear will end after its fifth season.

While not officially confirmed by the network, Curtis shared that the show “finished strong” in a recent interview.

