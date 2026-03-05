"Disinherited:" FX Orders New Drama Series from Emmy Winner Peter Gould
No release timeframe has been announced.
FX and Hulu have announced that they have ordered a new drama series from Emmy Award winner Peter Gould and T-Street.
- FX has ordered the new drama series Disinherited to series for FX and Hulu.
- The show is created by Peter Gould, the Emmy Award–winning co-creator of Better Call Saul, and produced with T-Street.
- The series stars Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen as sisters who receive an unexpected inheritance that pulls them into a world of generational wealth and hidden crimes.
- The pilot also featured Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Higginbotham.
- Gould directed the pilot and serves as executive producer alongside Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue.
- Gould previously worked as a writer and producer on Breaking Bad and wrote the HBO film Too Big to Fail.
- T-Street, founded by Johnson and Bergman in 2019, also produces projects including the Emmy-nominated series Poker Face and Three Body Problem.
- Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment: “Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX. With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the center of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David vs. Goliath story unfold.”
