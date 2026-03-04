Jamie Lee Curtis Shares "The Bear" Will End After Season 5

The news has not yet been confirmed by FX.

Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that FX’s hit series The Bear will end after its fifth season.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap is reporting that FX’s The Bear will be ending after season 5.

Arriving, potentially by accident, from star Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress and Disney Legend shared in a recent interview that “I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

FX has not commented at this time.

Curtis, who plays the Berzatto family matriarch, also said the show “finished strong.”

The Bear premiered in June 2022 to widespread critical acclaim and has earned 49 Emmy nominations and 21 wins.

Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back to accommodate the cast’s busy schedules, and the series was renewed for Season 5 in July.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.

Additional cast members include Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with recurring roles by Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

The series was created by Christopher Storer and produced by FX Productions.

What to Watch on FX:

Recently, FX and Ryan Murphy have debuted two new series fans of the network should check out.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.

Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty is co-created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson.

Taking inspiration from the comic and combining it with the current celebrity trends, The Beauty transforms the STD into an injectable drug that makes those who use it more beautiful.

But when supermodels begin dying in brutal and unexplainable ways, FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) discover a narrative that is far more nefarious than they could have thought.

Make sure you check out our reviews of The Beauty and Love Story.

