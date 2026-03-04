Jamie Lee Curtis Shares "The Bear" Will End After Season 5
The news has not yet been confirmed by FX.
Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that FX’s hit series The Bear will end after its fifth season.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap is reporting that FX’s The Bear will be ending after season 5.
- Arriving, potentially by accident, from star Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress and Disney Legend shared in a recent interview that “I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”
- FX has not commented at this time.
- Curtis, who plays the Berzatto family matriarch, also said the show “finished strong.”
- The Bear premiered in June 2022 to widespread critical acclaim and has earned 49 Emmy nominations and 21 wins.
- Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back to accommodate the cast’s busy schedules, and the series was renewed for Season 5 in July.
- The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.
- Additional cast members include Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with recurring roles by Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.
- The series was created by Christopher Storer and produced by FX Productions.
