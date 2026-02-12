"Love Story" in NYC: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Pop-Ups Inspired by FX Ryan Murphy's Newest Series
"Love Story" premieres tonight on Hulu and FX.
Fall in love with FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette with several pop-ups throughout New York City.
What’s Happening:
- This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love by diving head first into some incredible pop-ups inspired by Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
- Taking place in several places in Manhattan, jump into several complimentary experiences inspired by the upcoming drama limited series.
- The series is the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
- The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.
Where and When:
- For those looking to make their own love stories, you can enjoy three different pop ups throughout the New York City borough.
- Buddy’s TriBeCa – From 8AM to 1PM, get a complimentary hot chocolate or apple cider accompanied by a sweet treat.
- Wollman Rink Central Park – Experience complimentary Valentine’s Day ice skating with special treats at the Chill Lounge with:
- Swedish candy by Bon Bon
- Hot Chocolate
- Custom floral arrangements by Ovando
- Jacques Torres DUMBO & Grand Central Terminal – Available during store hours at both locations, pick up a complimentary chocolate bar as a gift with purchase.
- Check out the full Instagram post below for more information.
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres today, February 12th, at 9PM ET on Fox and Hulu.
