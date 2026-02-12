"Love Story" in NYC: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Pop-Ups Inspired by FX Ryan Murphy's Newest Series

"Love Story" premieres tonight on Hulu and FX.

Fall in love with FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette with several pop-ups throughout New York City.

What’s Happening:

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love by diving head first into some incredible pop-ups inspired by Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Taking place in several places in Manhattan, jump into several complimentary experiences inspired by the upcoming drama limited series.

The series is the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.

Where and When:

For those looking to make their own love stories, you can enjoy three different pop ups throughout the New York City borough. Buddy’s TriBeCa – From 8AM to 1PM, get a complimentary hot chocolate or apple cider accompanied by a sweet treat. Wollman Rink Central Park – Experience complimentary Valentine’s Day ice skating with special treats at the Chill Lounge with: Swedish candy by Bon Bon Hot Chocolate Custom floral arrangements by Ovando Jacques Torres DUMBO & Grand Central Terminal – Available during store hours at both locations, pick up a complimentary chocolate bar as a gift with purchase.

Check out the full Instagram post below for more information.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres today, February 12th, at 9PM ET on Fox and Hulu.

Read More FX: