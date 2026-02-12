Fall into the Love Story: FX to Launch Companion Podcast for “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Episodes are set to air alongside the new Ryan Murphy drama.
Dive even deeper into FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette with a freshly announced companion video podcast.
What’s Happening:
- FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will launch an official video podcast on Hulu alongside the series premiere.
- The limited series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, premieres globally on February 12th with a three-episode simulcast at 9PM EST on FX/Hulu and internationally on Disney+.
- The nine-episode series will release new episodes weekly on Thursdays after the premiere.
- The five-episode official podcast, hosted by Evan Ross Katz, will debut its first three episodes alongside the series premiere, with the remaining two dropping with subsequent episodes.
- The podcast features behind-the-scenes conversations with stars Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer, and Naomi Watts.
- Creator and executive producer Connor Hines, production designer Alex DiGerlando, and costume designer Rudy Mance also discuss the show’s writing, 1990s New York setting, and fashion details.
- The podcast will be available in video form on Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube, with an audio version on major podcast platforms.
- The series is the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
- The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.
- The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon, and Constance Zimmer.
- The series is created by Connor Hines, executive produced by Murphy and others, directed in part by Max Winkler, and produced by 20th Television.
- Check out an audio trailer for the official podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Another Companion Podcast:
- Ryan Murphy’s recently debuted The Beauty also has a companion podcast!
- For those enjoying the gore-filled thriller, dig even deeper into the mysteries of the series also with Evan Ross Katz.
- Episodes of FX’s The Beauty Official Podcast are streaming now wherever you enjoy your podcasts.
