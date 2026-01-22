Uncover the Dark Secrets of FX's "The Beauty" with Newly Launched Companion Podcast

Hosted by Evan Ross Katz, the podcast goes behind the scenes to discuss the series’ most jaw-dropping moments.

As FX debuts their latest series from Ryan Murphy, The Beauty, a new companion podcast has also premiered.

Hosted by Evan Ross Katz, FX’s The Beauty Official Podcast will feature 11 episodes and release a new episode at the same time that each episode of The Beauty premieres.

That means the first three episodes of both the show and podcast are now available to stream.

The podcast will go behind-the-scenes of the intriguing new series to discuss its most jaw-dropping moments.

Cast members such as Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Meghan Trainor, Jessica Alexander and Ari Graynor will be featured on the podcast.

This is but the latest in a string of companion podcasts for Disney’s hit TV series, with other upcoming podcasts including Season 2 of Paradise, Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and more.

More on FX's The Beauty:

In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth.

As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire - including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Hulu, with each new episode of the 11-episode first season debuting each following Wednesday on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET– and two episodes in each of the final two weeks.

The season finale airs with two episodes on March 4.

Check out Alex's review of The Beauty, which is glossy, gory, and impossible to look away from. Strong performances, sharp social commentary, and some truly wild body horror make this one a must-watch.

