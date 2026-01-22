Two Cases, One Killer? "IMPACT x Nightline" Asks Whether the Black Dahlia and Zodiac Murders Are Connected

"IMPACT x Nightline: Kill Code: Black Dahlia & Zodiac — Two Cases, One Killer?" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline brings together two of America's most infamous unsolved stories and ponders if it could have been the same killer.

What's Happening:

This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries ponders if the same killer could have been behind the Zodiac and Black Dahlia murders.

Amateur sleuth Alex Baber claims he’s cracked both cases and that the same man is responsible for these infamous crimes. Baber says he deciphered the Zodiac’s last unsolved coded message — a puzzle that stumped experts for decades — and uncovered a trail that, he claims, connects directly to the Black Dahlia murder.

Led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, IMPACT x Nightline offers an exclusive look into Baber’s findings, the evidence he says links the cases, and what law enforcement experts say, including the former head of LAPD’s Cold Case Unit, who believes he may have finally identified the killer in both cases.

Additional new interviews include the following: Mitzi Roberts and Rick Jackson , retired detectives with the LAPD Cold Case Homicide Unit Michael Connelly, author and host of the Killer in the Code podcast William J. Mann, author, The Black Dahlia: Murder, Monsters, and Madness in Midcentury Hollywood Nancy Grace, former prosecutor and ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter Kelly McLear, producer and true crime host

IMPACT x Nightline: Kill Code: Black Dahlia & Zodiac — Two Cases, One Killer? is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Hulu News and Reviews: