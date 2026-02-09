Dane DeHaan, Elizabeth Perkins, and More Join FX’s Psychological Thriller ‘Cry Wolf’
New additions to the recurring cast join Olivia Colman and Brie Larson in the upcoming Danish-inspired drama.
Deadline has reported that FX has solidified the ensemble for its highly anticipated series Cry Wolf, adding a quartet of seasoned talent to the recurring cast as production gears up for the Sarah Treem-led project.
What’s Happening:
- The cast of Cry Wolf continues to grow with four major additions joining the previously announced heavyweights Olivia Colman and Brie Larson.
- Dane DeHaan (Neuromancer), Atticus Mitchell (Fargo), Ayo Solanke (Bet), and Elizabeth Perkins (Big) have officially joined the recurring cast.
- Based on the Danish hit Ulven Kommer, the series follows a social worker (Colman) and a mother (Larson) caught in a high-stakes crisis following allegations of abuse by a teenage daughter (Alyvia Alyn Lind).
- Shawn Hatosy stars as the stepfather at the center of the allegations, while William Jackson Harper portrays Colman’s supervisor at Child Protective Services.
- Atticus Mitchell will play Nick, the sober but estranged son of Colman’s character, fighting to regain custody of his own son against his mother’s skepticism.
- The series is executive produced by Sarah Treem, Kim Todd, and Rodrigo Garcia, alongside stars Colman and Larson, produced by FX Productions.
- We previously reported that William Jackson Harper joined the Cry Wolf cast.
About the Original Series: Ulven Kommer
- Cry Wolf is based on the critically acclaimed Danish drama Ulven Kommer (released internationally as Cry Wolf), which premiered in 2020.
- The original series was a massive success for Danish broadcaster DR, sweeping the Danish Academy (Robert) Awards, including Best TV Series and Best Actor/Actress awards.
- Created by Maja Jul Larsen (who also serves as an EP on the FX version), the show was praised for its noir approach to social work.
- Maja Jul Larsen previously wrote for the global hit Borgen.
- While the FX version moves the setting to the U.S., it retains the core central conflict: the "he-said, she-said" ambiguity that forces the audience to question their own biases regarding truth and protection.
