Dane DeHaan, Elizabeth Perkins, and More Join FX’s Psychological Thriller ‘Cry Wolf’

New additions to the recurring cast join Olivia Colman and Brie Larson in the upcoming Danish-inspired drama.

Deadline has reported that FX has solidified the ensemble for its highly anticipated series Cry Wolf, adding a quartet of seasoned talent to the recurring cast as production gears up for the Sarah Treem-led project.

What’s Happening:

The cast of Cry Wolf continues to grow with four major additions joining the previously announced heavyweights Olivia Colman and Brie Larson.

Dane DeHaan (Neuromancer), Atticus Mitchell (Fargo), Ayo Solanke (Bet), and Elizabeth Perkins (Big) have officially joined the recurring cast.

Based on the Danish hit Ulven Kommer, the series follows a social worker (Colman) and a mother (Larson) caught in a high-stakes crisis following allegations of abuse by a teenage daughter (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Shawn Hatosy stars as the stepfather at the center of the allegations, while William Jackson Harper portrays Colman’s supervisor at Child Protective Services.

Atticus Mitchell will play Nick, the sober but estranged son of Colman’s character, fighting to regain custody of his own son against his mother’s skepticism.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Treem, Kim Todd, and Rodrigo Garcia, alongside stars Colman and Larson, produced by FX Productions.

We previously reported that William Jackson Harper joined the Cry Wolf cast.

About the Original Series: Ulven Kommer

Cry Wolf is based on the critically acclaimed Danish drama Ulven Kommer (released internationally as Cry Wolf), which premiered in 2020.

The original series was a massive success for Danish broadcaster DR, sweeping the Danish Academy (Robert) Awards, including Best TV Series and Best Actor/Actress awards.

Created by Maja Jul Larsen (who also serves as an EP on the FX version), the show was praised for its noir approach to social work.

Maja Jul Larsen previously wrote for the global hit Borgen.

While the FX version moves the setting to the U.S., it retains the core central conflict: the "he-said, she-said" ambiguity that forces the audience to question their own biases regarding truth and protection.

