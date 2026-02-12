FX Drops New Trailer as Ryan Murphy's New "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" Arrives

The series arrives just in time for Valentine's Day

Ryan Murphy is taking us back to the 90s again, this time for the dramatic and high-profile love story between American icon John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette.

What’s Happening:

FX has dropped a new trailer for their new limited series event, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

The new limited series explores the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century.

The first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder.

As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart. The series charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession.

The series stars Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr., Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, and features a cast that also includes Grace Summer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon, and Constance Zimmer.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres on February 12th on FX and Hulu with a three-episode simulcast at 9 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly, or arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Murphy’s Decade:

This is another of Ryan Murphy’s Story series that stays firmly planted in the 90s, though the end of this particular story comes pretty close to the end of the decade as well.

Murphy has had great success with his American Crime Story series, itself launching with a retelling of the “trial of the century” with The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.

Later in that same series, we’d be in the 90s again with the third season of the show, this time focusing on the Bill Clinton scandal and subsequent impeachment.

Considering that this new series was once developed with the title, “American Love Story,” with the “American” since dropped, it leads us to wonder if another high profile romance of the decade (with a similar tragic ending) might get the Murphy treatment on FX.



