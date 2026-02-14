Love in the City: Explore the Valentine's Day Pop-Ups in New York City Celebrating FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

For Valentine's Day only, FX hosted three unique pop-ups in New York City, celebrating the release of their newest Ryan Murphy series.

In celebration both Valentine's Day and FX's new series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, several romantic pop-ups are taking place throughout New York City today, February 14.

What's Happening:

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love by diving head first into some incredible pop-ups inspired by Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Taking place in several locations in Manhattan, jump into several complimentary experiences inspired by the new anthology series, which debuted this week.

The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.

Now, let's take a look at the various pop-ups in New York City – all of which are only available on Valentine's Day itself.

Buddy’s TriBeCa

We start at Buddy’s TriBeCa, which offered complimentary hot chocolate or apple cider accompanied by a sweet treat from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jacques Torres

Available during store hours at both the DUMBO & Grand Central Terminal locations, pick up a complimentary chocolate bar as a gift with purchase.

Wollman Rink Central Park

The most substantial pop-up allows visitors to experience complimentary Valentine’s Day ice skating with special treats at the Chill Lounge, accompanied by:

Swedish candy by Bon Bon

Hot Chocolate

Custom floral arrangements by Ovando

More About FX's Love Story:

The first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder.

As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart. The series charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession.

The series stars Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr., Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, and features a cast that also includes Grace Summer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon, and Constance Zimmer.

The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing weekly on FX on Hulu.

