Love in the City: Explore the Valentine's Day Pop-Ups in New York City Celebrating FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
For Valentine's Day only, FX hosted three unique pop-ups in New York City, celebrating the release of their newest Ryan Murphy series.
In celebration both Valentine's Day and FX's new series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, several romantic pop-ups are taking place throughout New York City today, February 14.
What's Happening:
- This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love by diving head first into some incredible pop-ups inspired by Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
- Taking place in several locations in Manhattan, jump into several complimentary experiences inspired by the new anthology series, which debuted this week.
- The drama explores the romance, fame, and media scrutiny surrounding John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose high-profile relationship became a national obsession.
- Now, let's take a look at the various pop-ups in New York City – all of which are only available on Valentine's Day itself.
Buddy’s TriBeCa
We start at Buddy’s TriBeCa, which offered complimentary hot chocolate or apple cider accompanied by a sweet treat from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Jacques Torres
Available during store hours at both the DUMBO & Grand Central Terminal locations, pick up a complimentary chocolate bar as a gift with purchase.
Wollman Rink Central Park
The most substantial pop-up allows visitors to experience complimentary Valentine’s Day ice skating with special treats at the Chill Lounge, accompanied by:
- Swedish candy by Bon Bon
- Hot Chocolate
- Custom floral arrangements by Ovando
More About FX's Love Story:
- The first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
- He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder.
- As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart. The series charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession.
- The series stars Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr., Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, and features a cast that also includes Grace Summer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon, and Constance Zimmer.
- The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing weekly on FX on Hulu.
- Be sure to read Alex's review of Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series.
