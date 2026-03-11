Hulu Gives Drama Pilot Order to "Durango" from "Y: The Last Man" Showrunner Eliza Clark
This is but the latest in a series of recent pilot orders from the streamer.
Hulu has given a pilot order to a new drama titled Durango, hailing from Eliza Clark, showrunner of FX’s Y: The Last Man.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu has given a pilot order to Durango, the story of two Gen Z nobodies, Bunny and Mikey, one a down-and-out waitress, the other a washed up ski-bum, whose lives are placed in peril after they impulsively grab a pile of money from Mikey’s ex (fake) wife, and her current (real) Russian gangster lover.
- A Bonnie and Clyde for the TikTok generation, Durango is a look at love, crime, domesticity, conspiracy and passion through the lens of two young rebels who decide they aren’t going to settle for the disappointing existence life has gifted them.
- The series will be written by Clark, with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing on behalf of Media Res.
- Some of Clark’s previous writing credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Extant and The Killing, as well as showrunner of FX’s Y: The Last Man.
- This is but the latest in a string of pilot orders at the streamer, a more traditional model that Hulu reverted to nearly two years.
- Most shows will now receive pilot orders, with rare projects like Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama The Land or Mindy Kaling’s comedy Not Suitable for Work getting direct-to-series orders.
