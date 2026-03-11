Hulu Gives Drama Pilot Order to "Durango" from "Y: The Last Man" Showrunner Eliza Clark

This is but the latest in a series of recent pilot orders from the streamer.

Hulu has given a pilot order to a new drama titled Durango, hailing from Eliza Clark, showrunner of FX’s Y: The Last Man.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu has given a pilot order to Durango, the story of two Gen Z nobodies, Bunny and Mikey, one a down-and-out waitress, the other a washed up ski-bum, whose lives are placed in peril after they impulsively grab a pile of money from Mikey’s ex (fake) wife, and her current (real) Russian gangster lover.

A Bonnie and Clyde for the TikTok generation, Durango is a look at love, crime, domesticity, conspiracy and passion through the lens of two young rebels who decide they aren’t going to settle for the disappointing existence life has gifted them.

The series will be written by Clark, with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive producing on behalf of Media Res.

Some of Clark’s previous writing credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Extant and The Killing, as well as showrunner of FX’s Y: The Last Man.

This is but the latest in a string of pilot orders at the streamer, a more traditional model that Hulu reverted to nearly two years.

Most shows will now receive pilot orders, with rare projects like Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama The Land or Mindy Kaling’s comedy Not Suitable for Work getting direct-to-series orders.

