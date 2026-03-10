Is This Thing On Hulu? It Will Be Soon!

"Is This Thing On?" will make its Hulu debut on Friday, March 20.

Searchlight Pictures' emotionally resonant new film, Is This Thing On?, will be making its Hulu debut in just 10 days.

What's Happening:

Searchlight Pictures' Is This Thing On? is set to arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Friday, March 20.

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family – forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, Maestro), the film has been widely praised for its emotional precision and honesty.

To prepare for the role, Arnett spent roughly six weeks writing and performing stand-up material in real clubs nearly every night.

Arnett also co-wrote the film with Cooper and Mark Chappell (See How They Run), from a story by Arnett, Chappell, and John Bishop (The John Bishop Show), whose life inspired the character of Alex.

Just a few days before debuting on Hulu, the film will also be available to purchase on 4K Blu-ray and DVD, and is already available digitally.

