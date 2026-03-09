Trailer Drops for "Dear Killer Nannies," the New Hulu Drama Inspired by Pablo Escobar’s Son

The upcoming series explores Juan Pablo Escobar’s childhood inside the Medellín Cartel from a deeply personal perspective.

The shadow of one of history’s most infamous criminals looms large in Hulu’s upcoming drama Dear Killer Nannies, and a newly released trailer is giving audiences their first glimpse into the deeply personal story behind the series.

What’s Happening:

Released on the official Hulu YouTube channel, the teaser sets the tone for a gripping character-driven drama inspired by the real-life experiences of Juan Pablo Escobar, the son of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The series premieres April 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, offering a new perspective on a story that has fascinated audiences for decades.

While many films and television series have explored the violent rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, Dear Killer Nannies takes a very different approach. Rather than focusing on the criminal empire of the Medellín Cartel, the series tells the story through the eyes of Escobar’s son, often referred to in the show as Juampi. Growing up surrounded by wealth, protection, and constant danger, Juampi initially views his father as a hero, a generous figure who helps the people of Medellín. But as he grows older, the reality of his father’s legacy begins to unravel.

The series explores the emotional and psychological toll of growing up in such an environment, asking: What happens when the person you love most in the world is also one of the most feared men on the planet?

The series features a large ensemble cast portraying the Escobar family and the many figures who surrounded them during the height of the cartel’s power.

Actors Janer Villarreal, Miguel Tamayo, and Miguel Ángel García portray Juan Pablo Escobar at different stages of his childhood and teenage years, showing how the character evolves as the truth about his father comes to light.

Meanwhile, John Leguizamo takes on the challenging role of Pablo Escobar himself, delivering a performance that explores both the charismatic father and the dangerous criminal behind the legend.

The cast also includes Laura Rodríguez as Victoria Henao, Escobar’s wife and Juampi’s mother, along with Juanita Molina, Julián Zuluaga, and special appearances from Carmen Electra and Andrés Delgado.

What makes Dear Killer Nannies stand out from other cartel dramas is its emotional lens. Rather than focusing solely on crime and violence, the series explores identity, legacy, and the loss of innocence.

For Juampi, loving his father was easy. Escaping the shadow of that legacy may prove far more difficult.

When Dear Killer Nannies premieres April 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, viewers will finally see how a child raised inside one of history’s most infamous criminal families struggled to define his own future.

Loving his father was easy. Escaping his legacy wasn’t.



Inspired by the story of Juan Pablo Escobar. #DearKillerNannies premieres April 1 on Hulu and Hulu on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/liaaQCCO7Y — Hulu (@hulu) March 9, 2026

More Hulu News: