Production on Season 2 of FX's "Alien: Earth" Set to Commence Later This Spring

The new series from the world of "Alien" was renewed for a second season back in September.

Alien: Earth series star Sydney Chandler has revealed that production on the show's second season is set to begin later this spring.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that production on Season 2 of FX's Alien: Earth is set to begin in May, according to series star Sydney Chandler.

News about the production ramp-up has been brewing following an Instagram post six days ago by EP/producing director Dana Gonzales that read: “Super excited to start the journey of @alienearthfx season 2. World building in the Alien universe birthplace.”

As previously reported, production is moving from Thailand – where Season 1 was filmed – to London's Pinewood Studios, where the original Alien was filmed.

The talk with Chandler came as the actress was honored with the Rising Star Award in Austin at the Texas Film Awards.

Season 1 of Alien: Earth concluded in September 2025 and though there was some fan concern when a renewal wasn't announced immediately, signs were looking good for the show to continue, especially given FX bothered to have an Alien: Earth panel at New York Comic Con in October, after the finale aired.

In his review of Alien: Earth , our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."

Season 1 of Alien: Earth is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.

