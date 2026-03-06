Production on Season 2 of FX's "Alien: Earth" Set to Commence Later This Spring

The new series from the world of "Alien" was renewed for a second season back in September.
Alien: Earth series star Sydney Chandler has revealed that production on the show's second season is set to begin later this spring.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that production on Season 2 of FX's Alien: Earth is set to begin in May, according to series star Sydney Chandler.
  • News about the production ramp-up has been brewing following an Instagram post six days ago by EP/producing director Dana Gonzales that read: “Super excited to start the journey of @alienearthfx season 2. World building in the Alien universe birthplace.”
  • As previously reported, production is moving from Thailand – where Season 1 was filmed – to London's Pinewood Studios, where the original Alien was filmed.
  • The talk with Chandler came as the actress was honored with the Rising Star Award in Austin at the Texas Film Awards.
  • Season 1 of Alien: Earth concluded in September 2025 and though there was some fan concern when a renewal wasn't announced immediately, signs were looking good for the show to continue, especially given FX bothered to have an Alien: Earth panel at New York Comic Con in October, after the finale aired.
  • In his review of Alien: Earth, our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."
  • Season 1 of Alien: Earth is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.

