Production on Season 2 of FX's "Alien: Earth" Set to Commence Later This Spring
The new series from the world of "Alien" was renewed for a second season back in September.
Alien: Earth series star Sydney Chandler has revealed that production on the show's second season is set to begin later this spring.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that production on Season 2 of FX's Alien: Earth is set to begin in May, according to series star Sydney Chandler.
- News about the production ramp-up has been brewing following an Instagram post six days ago by EP/producing director Dana Gonzales that read: “Super excited to start the journey of @alienearthfx season 2. World building in the Alien universe birthplace.”
- As previously reported, production is moving from Thailand – where Season 1 was filmed – to London's Pinewood Studios, where the original Alien was filmed.
- The talk with Chandler came as the actress was honored with the Rising Star Award in Austin at the Texas Film Awards.
- Season 1 of Alien: Earth concluded in September 2025 and though there was some fan concern when a renewal wasn't announced immediately, signs were looking good for the show to continue, especially given FX bothered to have an Alien: Earth panel at New York Comic Con in October, after the finale aired.
- In his review of Alien: Earth, our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."
- Season 1 of Alien: Earth is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- A new IMPACT x Nightline special is now available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu, following former reality star Spencer Pratt as he runs for mayor of Los Angeles.
- Director Clair Titley, former FBI agent Rob Ambrosini, and Skylar's classmate Ariah talk about Hulu's Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese — a true crime docuseries that puts Skylar back in her own story.
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now FX's most-streamed limited series in the history of Hulu.
- Hulu has dropped a new trailer for their new series debuting later this month, The Testaments, expanding the world of The Handmaid's Tale.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now