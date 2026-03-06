"Hated On the Hills: Spencer Pratt Rewritten" IMPACT x Nightline Special Now Streaming On Disney+ and Hulu

Are you a reality TV fan who can't get enough of the real-life stories behind your favorite shows and their stars? Then you may want to seek out a new IMPACT x Nightline special currently streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu, which zooms in on the life of Spencer Pratt from The Hills and his campaign for Los Angeles mayor.

What's happening:

IMPACT x Nightline has revealed that a new special entitled Hated On the Hills: Spencer Pratt Rewritten is now available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

The special stars former reality TV star Spencer Pratt (The Hills, The Princes of Malibu, Celebrity Big Brother) who is now evidently running for mayor of Los Angeles, California.

Interviews on the special will include ABC News entertainment correspondent Kelley Carter, The Hills producer and director Jason Sands, culture journalist Rachel Brodsky, and Pomona College professor of politics Sara Sadhwani.

What they're saying:

Official IMPACT x Nightline synopsis: "Spencer Pratt is stepping out from behind the villain mask that made him famous, insisting the chaos audiences saw on The Hills was all part of a carefully crafted act — and declaring that the real Spencer is ready for a new spotlight: a run for mayor of Los Angeles. Once one of reality TV’s most polarizing figures, a master of headline-grabbing feuds and unforgettable on-screen meltdowns, Pratt is pulling back the curtain on the wildest moments that defined an era. IMPACT x Nightline revisits the rise of reality television’s ultimate bad guy, the performance that blurred the line between fame and fiction, and the surprising political ambitions reshaping his next act: was it manipulation, method acting, or a misunderstood strategy from the start?"

